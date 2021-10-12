Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with Swedish Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News)The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met today with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during their participation in the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism in Malmö, Sweden. Deputy Secretary McKeon thanked Foreign Minister Linde and the Government of Sweden for convening the Forum and underscored our shared concern regarding the disturbing rise of anti-Semitism globally, including online. The Deputy Secretary expressed U.S. support for Sweden’s OSCE Chairpersonship and productive discussions at the upcoming Ministerial Council. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed several areas of bilateral importance, including regional cooperation.