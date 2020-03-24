Department Of Justice Requests Citizens Be Aware Of And Report COVID-19 Fraud

(STL.News) – The Department of Justice is remaining vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the crisis. In a memo to U.S. Attorneys, Attorney General Barr said, “The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated.”

Be aware that criminals are attempting to exploit COVID-19 worldwide through a variety of scams. There have been reports of:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations

