Demario Tyair Himbry Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

A Pamlico County Gang Member, Demario Tyair Himbry Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possessing a Firearm While On Probation

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) A Pamlico County man was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon while on supervised probation. On December 1, 2021 Demario Tyair Himbry pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Himbry, 35, was on post-release supervision in February 2020 after completing his prison sentence for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin near a school in Pamlico County. During a search of his residence, deputies and probation officers found a loaded handgun and ammunition near his bedroom. Law enforcement investigated how Himbry was able to obtain the handgun and found that Himbry had traded a gram of heroin for the firearm a few days before the search of his home.

Himbry had previously been convicted of several felonies including selling cocaine in 2005, common law robbery in 2011, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin in 2016. Himbry was also validated as a member of the Bloods street gang by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2017.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Probation and Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today