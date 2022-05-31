Delaware Governor – Compassionate Champion Awardees

Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Announce Compassionate Champion Awardees

Award Ceremony to be Held June 14

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News)Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday announced the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.

“From students to families to workers, we’ve all been impacted by the pandemic in some way, and we must continue to address the impact of this trauma,” said Governor Carney. “That’s why we are recognizing the important work of those who continue to serve their neighbors through a trauma-informed approach so that we can continue to heal. I am impressed by all of the applicants and congratulations to the awardees for their incredible work taking place across the First State.”

The Compassionate Champion Award highlights individuals or teams in government, non-profit and private organizations, first responder professions, educational institutions, healthcare professionals, and other agencies that have taken steps toward providing services in a manner consistent with trauma-informed care.

The 2022 awardees include:

Government – Dr. Teri Lawler of the Delaware Department of Education for Project Thrive

Community Organizations – Arreon Harley-Emerson for the Choir School of Delaware

First Responders – Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit

Education (P-20) – Capital School District

Health Care – Beebe Healthcare’s Trauma-Informed Committee led by Dr. David Tam

Health Care (Individual) – Natasha Mullen of Milestones Consultants

In 2018, the Family Services Cabinet Council implemented Executive Order #24, which launched efforts to make Delaware a trauma-informed state. As part of this initiative, Delaware is committed to ensuring all environments that serve children and adults in the state are working to embody practices of trauma-informed care.

Based on the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed CareOpen this document with ReadSpeaker docReader, trauma-informed care includes: