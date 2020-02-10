Delaware Department of Corrections Announces Apprehension of Ernst Richardson

DOVER, DE (STL.News) The Delaware Department of Correction announces the following offender who willfully failed to return from an approved work pass to Plummer Community Corrections Center (PCCC) in Wilmington has been apprehended.

Name: Ernest Richardson

Date of walk-away: 02/04/2020

Date of Birth: 07/17/1971

Last known address: Wilmington, DE

Current Offense: Burglary 3rd

Details of apprehension:

On Saturday, January 8, 2020, Ernest Richardson was arrested after turning himself in to the Wilmington Police Department. He was arraigned at JP 11 before being committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a Violation of Probation and is held without bail.