Death Investigation by Boston Police At 14 Circuit Street in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 7:29 PM on Tuesday June 30, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for several people shot in the area of 14 Circuit Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers observed four adult male victims suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds. Victim #1, suffering life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Victims #2, #3 and #4 were transported to local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

