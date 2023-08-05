Facebook Twitter
Business

De Palm Tree Restaurant Reopens on Hampton Avenue

De Palm Tree Restaurant has reopened on Hampton Avenue, offering online ordering for delivery or pickup.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) According to a St. Louis Restaurant Review article, De Palm Tree Restaurant has reopened for business inside The Hill Food Co. at 2360 Hampton Avenue, in St. Louis, located approximately 1/2 mile south of I-44.

It was operating successfully on Olive Blvd. in University City, MO, but the restaurant owner was forced to close due to the redevelopment project that consumed the area to make room for Costco and shopping centers.  However, the owner, Easton Romer, has now relocated and reopened, offering online ordering for delivery and pickup only.

Before closing the location on Olive Blvd, the restaurant had a successful eighteen-year run before being forced out of business.

You can order the same great menu items previously offered at The Hill Food Co. website, DoorDash, PostMates, or Uber.

Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
