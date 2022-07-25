DC Mayor Signs Legislation Authorizing Pay Increases

Mayor Bowser Signs Legislation Authorizing Pay Increases and Bonuses for DC Government Employees, Encourages Residents to Register for DC Government Hiring Fair

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by DC Department of Human Resources Director (DCHR) Lindsey Maxwell to sign the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 District Government Employee Pay Schedules Emergency Approval Act of 2022, authorizing pay increases and bonuses for approximately 8,000 non-union DC Government employees. The legislation, approved by DC Council on July 12, authorizes a retroactive cost of living increase of 1.5% for Fiscal Year 2022, a 3.5% one-time, retroactive bonus for Fiscal Year 2022, and a 2.5% cost of living increase for Fiscal Year 2023. Mayor Bowser also invited residents to register for DCHR’s summer virtual hiring event, which will be held Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12. Participating agencies will make on-the-spot job offers to qualified, prescreened registrants for nearly 1,000 vacancies in several fields, including health and human services, public safety, government operations, and infrastructure. Registration is required and will begin Friday, July 29 and continue through Sunday, August 7.

“Like the agreement we signed in March, these pay increases represent our gratitude to the thousands of public servants who serve our community with dedication and keep DC moving forward,” said Mayor Bowser. “We want more people to join our team. DC Government is a fantastic place to work – good pay, good benefits, great colleagues, and a fantastic opportunity to serve and support our city and our neighbors. I encourage anyone thinking about what’s next to sign up for the upcoming job fair and find your fair shot at DC Government.”

In March, Mayor Bowser also signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Compensation Units 1 and 2 which represent 20 local unions and seven labor organizations, supporting almost 10,000 DC Government career service employees who make up professional technical, administrative, clerical, trade and craft employees. That agreement included a 3.5% bonus in Fiscal Year 2022, a 2.5% pay raise in Fiscal Year 2023, and a 3% raise in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025. The agreement also increases the funds set aside for the Negotiated Employee Assistance Home Purchase Program (NEAHP) to $650,000. NEAHP provides financial assistance with down payments and closing costs for government employees looking to purchase a home in DC.

To help residents prepare for the upcoming job fair, DCHR’s Center for Learning and Development (CLD) will host three seminars – on Thursday, July 28 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm, Friday, July 29 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm, and Friday, August 5 from 8:30 am to 10 am. The seminars will provide participants tips for resume writing, interviewing, how to best engage with recruiters virtually, and navigating the virtual platform.

“We are excited that we’ve found a way to meet residents exactly where they are using a platform that enables real time interaction between our recruiters and top candidates – while being good stewards of the government’s resources at the same time,” said Director Maxwell.

As an employer of choice, DCHR is committed to making sure applicants have an opportunity to claim additional preferences such as District residency, military service, and foster care as applicable when they submit their application.