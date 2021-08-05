DC Mayor Encourages Families for Immunizations

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Bowser is encouraging all families with children ages 3-18 years old to get back on track with required immunizations in time for the 2021-2022 school year. The District is announcing that it is making it easier for families to get children their required pediatric immunizations before the start of the school year at 37 sites across the District with an added option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want our children to be equipped with all that they need for a healthy, safe, and successful 2021-2022 academic school year,” said Mayor Bowser. “And that includes receiving their required immunizations and making sure that their health and wellness remain a priority for all families.”

Families can use vaccinate.dc.gov to make an appointment to get their child’s required immunizations at 37 sites across the District. Families will be able to schedule their children ages 3-18 years old for their routine childhood vaccinations that are needed to go back to school. Additionally, families will have the option to add on a COVID-19 vaccine at the time of scheduling.

Appointments will be available at participating DC Public Schools (DCPS), public, charter school locations, hospitals, primary care facilities, community health centers, and school-based health centers across all eight wards. While many sites will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, families will be asked to make an appointment for required immunizations so that providers have time to access a child’s immunization history. Families are reminded that District law and regulations require all schools in the District, including private, parochial, and independent schools, to verify student compliance with immunization requirements as part of enrollment and attendance.

Last month, Mayor Bowser announced the launch of new incentives for DC youth to get vaccinated against COVID-19. These incentives, which will kick off on this Saturday, August 7, will be available at three DCPS vaccination sites and vaccinated students will be eligible to win an iPad or a $25,000 college scholarship. Also beginning on Saturday, August 7, will be the on-site youth COVID-19 prizes available at Brookland Middle School, Sousa Middle School, and Johnson Middle School. At these three schools, District youth who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can receive a $51 VISA gift card. Additionally, the first 400 youth to get vaccinated at each site will have the option to forgo their gift card and instead receive a pair of AirPods. The AirPods will be available to District youth ages 12 to 17 as well as students ages 18 to 21 who are currently enrolled in a DC school seeking a high school diploma.

Families are also encouraged to take advantage of the free of cost COVID-19 public testing sites across the District. For more information on sites, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.