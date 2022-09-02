DC Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Annual 202Creates Month

Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Annual 202Creates Month

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) kicked off 202Creates with live performances by DC artists, creatives, art activations at The Wharf, including a pop-up lounge at La Vie Rooftop hosted by Kyle on the Mic. 202Creates, launched by Mayor Bowser in September 2016, is a citywide effort that amplifies, celebrates, and highlights the District’s dynamic creative community.

“Washington, DC has been shaped by generations of artists, musicians, performers, and creatives who helped develop our city’s unique culture,” said Mayor Bowser. “Last year, when we spread the word that DC is open – our creative community helped ignite our city’s comeback. People came out for concerts and restaurants, for theater and festivals, and so much more. During 202Creates, we show our appreciation for everyone who keeps DC creative.”

The month-long campaign, spearheaded by OCTFME, the Creative Affairs Office (CAO), and the Office of the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), showcases and engages the District’s entrepreneurial and creative community through an array of events taking place across all eight wards.

“Washington, DC, is one of the most creative cities in the world,” said OCTFME Director Dr. Angie M. Gates. “202Creates is a citywide effort celebrating the thousands of artists and creatives who work and reside in the District and are second to none. Mayor Bowser’s commitment to the creative community and DC culture has been unwavering and makes the District a city where creatives can work, play and flourish.”

On Tuesday, September 13, Mayor Bowser will lead the 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards ‘A Night of DC Stars.’ Hosted by Britt Waters and Comedian Sylvia Traymore Morrison, the event will be held at Capital Turnaround and begin with a 6 pm red carpet followed by 7 pm awards show. The Mayor’s Arts Awards will honor the arts and creative communities of Washington, DC, with winners being chosen by residents. For more information and to RSVP, visit dcmayorsartsawards.com.

The DC Radio 5th Anniversary celebration will be held Monday, September 19, at Union District Oyster Bar and Lounge. It will feature live performances by well-known artists who host programs on the station. DC Radio was launched by Mayor Bowser in partnership with WHUR in 2017, and is one of only two municipally owned, managed, programmed, and operated radio stations in the country. For more information and to RSVP for this event, visit dcradio5.splashthat.com.

Events that are taking place throughout September include ART ALL NIGHT, the DC JazzFest, the H Street Festival, and Fashion Week, as well as additional events listed below.

DC Jazz Festival, August 31-September 4

DC Shorts International Film Festival, September 8-18

DC Bike Ride, September 10

Mayor’s Arts Awards, September 13

Mayor’s Maternal Infant Summit, September 15

H Street Festival, September 17

DC Radio 5th Anniversary, September 19

DC Fashion Week, September 23-25

Art All Night, September 23-24

Fiesta DC Festival, September 24-25

Masterclass/Care for Creatives at the MLK Library, September 28

