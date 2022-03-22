DC Mayor Bowser Announces Appointments

DC Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments to the Tax Revision Commission

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Honorable David Catania, James L. Hudson, Jodi McClain, Dr. Carolyn Rudd, and Mayor Anthony Williams as executive branch appointees to the Tax Revision Commission.

The Commission is appointed every decade to analyze the District’s current tax system in terms of revenue productivity and stability, efficiency, equity, simplicity of administration, and effect upon the District’s economy; propose innovative solutions for meeting the District’s projected revenue needs while recommending potential modifications to tax rates; and identify economic activities which are either beneficial or detrimental to the District’s economy and which should be either encouraged or discouraged.

The Mayor and the Chairman of the Council each appoint five members to the body, which will prepare comprehensive recommendations to the Council and the Mayor. The Chief Financial Officer is an ex-officio member of the Commission.

The Commission will submit its final report to the Council and the Mayor no later than one year after appointment.