Dayton Man Robert Amos Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Dayton, Ohio man, Robert Amos, 33, pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, to possession with intention to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In his guilty plea, Amos admitted that, when was stopped by law enforcement, he was in possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl for distribution.

Amos was indicted in March 2020.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and J.T. Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by DEA and the FADE Drug Task Force. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

Amos is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2020. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

