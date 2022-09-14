Dayon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Fentanyl

Judge Sentences Penn Hills Felon, Dayon Chambers to 9 Years for Illegally Possessing Fentanyl and a Firearm

(STL.News) A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to nine years of imprisonment on his convictions for distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan imposed the sentence on Dayon Chambers, age 43, of Penn Hills, Pa.

According to information presented to the court, Chambers distributed slightly more than forty grams of a fentanyl to a confidential informant on Feb. 5, 2020. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Chambers’ home after that transaction, law enforcement located a loaded shotgun and ammunition. Chambers was precluded from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law because he had previously been convicted of felony offenses.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Chambers.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today