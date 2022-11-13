?Day trading guide: Whirlpool among stock recommendations for Monday – On A High | The Economic Times13 Nov 2022, 02:43 PM ISTNifty and Sensex clocked decent gains in the Friday’s session after the US inflation print came in softer-than-expected. Nifty notched levels of 18,350 points, after gaining 321 points, while broader markets underperformed the headline indices.“Most probably in the coming week we might see a new life time high. We have been skeptical about the rise in this market since past few weeks but the bulls seems to be in no mood for any kind of breather. Thus it is better we look for a confirmation on the downside in case of any signs of profit booking. For the time being; 18000 would be intermediate support and a breach of the same might apply brakes to the ongoing momentum. Traders can follow a trailing stop loss of 18000 for their existing long positions,” said Mehul Kothari – AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Getty Images2/5Shipping Corporation of India-BuyBuying range: Rs133.75-132.40

Target Rs.146

Stop Loss Rs. 127On a daily chart, Shipping Corporation is classically moving in a well channelized manner. The price has respected the channel’s upper and lower trend line every time it has touched. The price is trading above the 21 day’s exponential moving averages, which indicates a positive trend. In addition, Technical Indicator ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the conversion line and base line which shows positive trend inthe counter. The Momentum Oscillator RSI (14) is reading above 65 levels, which add more strength on the upside. Observations of the above factors indicate that a Bullish move is possible in the counter.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)

iStockBuying range: Rs. 453.60-452

Target Rs. 474

Stop Loss Rs 441In the last trading session, the price has given a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle Pattern with a spurt volume indicating a continued bullish trend. In addition, the price has been also trading above the 21 exponential moving averages. Moreover, the indicator MACD also indicates the long position with a positive crossover. Observations of the above factors indicate that a Bullish move is possible in the company.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)iStockBuy near Rs 570

Target price :Rs 610

Stop loss: Rs 550The stock has been in a strong uptrend on medium term time frame and recently it confirmed a range breakout above 570 mark. This breakout has occurred above 200 day SMA and EMA. The price action also resembles a bullish Cup and Handle formation.(Mehul Kothari – AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers)

iStockBuy near Rs 1520

Target- Rs 1600

The stock Whirlpool seems to be a bit oversold on the smaller degree charts. We are witnessing a Hammer kind of formation on the daily scale and that could be a sign of some reversal. The daily RSI too has confirmed a bullish divergence.(Mehul Kothari – AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)