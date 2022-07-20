David Sentenced On Child Pornography Charge

Retired School Psychologist, David Michael Calaiacovo Going To Prison On Child Pornography Charge

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that David Michael Calaiacovo, 65, of Hamburg, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison and 15 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who handled the case, stated that Calaiacovo is a retired school psychologist. On June 27, 2019, after receiving reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) via the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Calaiacovo’s residence and found several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer. A forensic review of those devices recovered more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in Charge Matthew Scarpino; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski; and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today