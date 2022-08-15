David Carlton Hall Sentenced to Distribute of Fentanyl

Wolfeboro Man, David Carlton Hall Sentenced to 60 Months for Possessing with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Fentanyl

(STL.News) David Carlton Hall, 39, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 19, 2021, a Portsmouth New Hampshire police officer attempted to stop Hall’s vehicle for making an illegal U-turn and failing to signal. Hall initially pulled over, but when the officer stepped out of his cruiser, Hall took off at high speed. Hall stopped at the gate to Pease Air National Guard Base, unlawfully entered the base on foot, and fled into the woods.

Inside the abandoned vehicle, officers found a bag containing 50 grams of fentanyl, which Hall admitted was intended for distribution. Hall was eventually apprehended by Deputy U.S. Marshals in San Diego, California.

Hall previously pleaded guilty on April 12, 2022.

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. Hall accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic.”

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Department, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarad Hodes and Anna Krasinski.

