Darrell Dewayne Sentenced for Gun and Drug Charges

Baton Rouge Man, Darrell Dewayne Waller Sentenced to 74 Months in Federal Prison for Gun and Drug Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Darrell Dewayne Waller, age 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 74 months in federal prison following his convictions for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, and marijuana, and possession of a firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Court further sentenced Waller to serve three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearms involved be forfeited.

According to admissions made as part of his guilty plea, on April 8, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant for Waller’s residence and his vehicle. The searches of the residence and the vehicle yielded a Bersa, Model 380 ACP, .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, a Titan, Model 25 ACP, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Smith & Wesson, Model (TBD), .32 long caliber revolver, and a Beretta USA Corp, Model 92G, 9mm caliber, semi-automatic pistol as well as cocaine base, fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana,

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy S. Johnson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today