Custom Nikes, Adidas for horses: This Kentucky sneakerhead is extending 'drip' to hooves



In today’s sneakerhead craze, humans are extending their shoe “drip” to horses who can now have trendy kicks for the first time, a company says.Marcus Floyd, a 39-year-old sneaker designer based in Kentucky, is offering his innovative sneakers fitted for horse hooves to the world’s most elite equine athletes in “the horse capital of the world,” VisitLEX, Lexington’s convention and visitors bureau, said in a statement.“If LeBron James can have his own custom sneakers, why shouldn’t American Pharoah?” said Mary Quinn Ramer, President of VisitLEX. In partnership with VisitLEX, Floyd’s business Horse Kicks, which is not affiliated with Nike, New Balance or Adidas, specializes in using human sneakers to bring fashionable footwear to the surrounding Lexington horse farms. A horse named Bear became the “poster-horse” for Horse Kicks by starring in the brand’s photography and teaser video as the first horse to don a sneaker made by Floyd. 20 inches tall: Pumuckel the pony is vying for the title of world’s smallest horseAmerican Pharoah bit Mike Pence? Mike Pence says Triple Crown winner American Pharoah bit him during visit to Kentucky farmFloyd learned how to do reconstruction while studying at The Shoe Surgeon’s SRGN Academy in Los Angeles, the statement said. “As far as I know, I’m the only one in Kentucky doing cut and sew reconstruction of sneakers, and definitely the only one in the world doing it for horses,” Floyd said in the statement. “It was a unique challenge for sure.” The sneakers, which are taken apart and reconstructed on top of a common protective boot made specifically for horses, are finished with Floyd’s equine-esque logo. The debut sneaker line was on display during a pop-up event in Lexington during this year’s Breeders’ Cup Festival Nov. 4 and 5. “It spotlights Lexington’s creative culture and one of our most talented artists in Marcus,” Ramer said.Three “one-of-a-kind” sneakers from this collection will be donated and auctioned off during the Sneaker Ball Lex event in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 12. To order a pair of sneakers, inquire at horsekickslex.com. What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the dayCamille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY’s NOW team.