Curbio Enters Portland, Offering Home Sellers a Better Renovation Experience

POTOMAC, MD. (STL.News) – Curbio Inc. the leading pre-sale renovation company, today announced its expansion into Portland, OR. With Curbio, homeowners ready to sell in Portland can renovate before listing and sell their home for the best possible price, without the upfront expense or hassles of traditional renovation.

Curbio is the first renovation company to exclusively focus on pre-sale home improvements. Founded by software industry veterans, Curbio combines the systems and processes of a technology company with the expertise of a national design-build firm to create a hassle free renovation experience. Unlike the expensive, stressful renovations most homeowners are used to, Curbio renovates 60% faster than the average general contractor and defers all payment until settlement.

Pre-sale renovation services are in strong demand in Portland, a top city for millennials in search of livability, low crime rate and sense of community. The population shift has important ramifications for the real estate community, as millennials expect move-in ready homes and are typically uninterested in properties that will require immediate renovations. With Curbio, local real estate agents can offer homeowners an easy way to make the necessary improvements—generating a higher sale price, reducing days on market, and creating lifetime referral source in the process.

“Millennials are flocking to the Pacific Northwest in search of move-in ready homes in livable cities—but to capture their interest, many sellers need to make significant renovations,” said Rikki Rogers, VP of Marketing at Curbio. “The pre-sale renovation process used to be labor intensive for real estate agents, who often shouldered the responsibility of finding contractors and managing the project. With Curbio, agents can focus on their day job while our onsite project managers handle the renovation.”

Curbio’s entry into Portland follows rapid expansion to booming markets like Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle, its first West Coast city. For more information, visit http://www.curbio.com.

About Curbio Inc.

Curbio is revolutionizing the way homes are remodeled and sold. The company partners with agents to eliminate traditional barriers to renovation and empower any homeowner to maximize the return on their most valuable investment. With full project management and a pay-at-close model, Curbio manages the entire renovation process, creating a better experience for agents and homeowners alike. The company’s proprietary technology generates competitive, data-driven pricing and accelerates the renovation process, while its web and mobile app provide transparency and consistent communication throughout. Founded in 2017, the company will be available in 25 cities by the end of 2020. For more information, visit http://www.curbio.com.