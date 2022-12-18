Cryptocurrency Price Today: Market Faces Doldrums As Bitcoin, Ethereum Fail To Show Signs Of Life – ABP Live

Crypto prices are usually very lacklusture during the last few weeks of a year, and it appears that 2022 is no different. Leading coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to register gains as most other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — landed in the reds. Ripple (XRP) found itself among the top five losers today, with a 24-hour dip of over 3 percent. The Toncoin (TON) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 6 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $806.71 billion, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.35 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,696.75, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.33 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.50 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,180.97, marking a 24-hour plunge of 0.77 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.02 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.39 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07771. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.94.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 3.39 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $62.82. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,450.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3422, seeing a 24-hour dip of 3.14 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.43.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $12.26, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.82 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,100.

Top crypto gainers today (December 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $2.69

24-hour gain: 6.29 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.02444

24-hour gain: 4.66 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $4.12

24-hour gain: 3.71 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $44.25

24-hour gain: 3.21 percent

Pancake Swap (CAKE)

Price: $3.44

24-hour gain: 2.26 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $2.99

24-hour loss: 4.97 percent

GMX (GMX)

Price: $45.46

24-hour loss: 4.61 percent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.187

24-hour loss: 3.50 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $0.3413

24-hour loss: 3.33 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.2288

24-hour loss: 3.28 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “During the weekend, Bitcoin continued to fluctuate without any significant change, with low trading volume suggesting that bulls are currently weak. This confirms the lack of strength for the bulls at current levels. The price of BTC declined by 1 percent in the past week. To regain control, bulls need to lift the price above the $16,800 level. However, it is not likely that there will be a rapid turnaround at this point, as Bitcoin has not yet gained enough strength.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “In his latest speech, the US Fed chief has clarified that tightening of monetary policy may continue into 2023 to deal with soaring inflation. The hawkish stance of central banks will keep investors away from riskier assets. Bitcoin is holding well above the $16,000 mark and the market is expected to maintain homeostasis as the holiday season is about to begin which may see decreased investor activity. Investors are closely watching the latest developments at Binance.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.