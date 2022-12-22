Cryptocurrency Price Today: Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer Bitcoin, Ethereum Appear Stable – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — the most popular crypto coins in the world — managed to remain stable within the $16,000 and $1,200 range on Friday. Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 5 percent. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) — saw minor gains across the board. The Helium (HNT) token turned out to be the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 12 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $812.76 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.25 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,830.80, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.18 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.34 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,222.31, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.68 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 5.46 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07777. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.59.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 1.03 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $66.22. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,568.14.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3494, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.58 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.50.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $12, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.95 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,031.

Top crypto gainers today (December 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Price: $0.07778

24-hour gain: 5.38 percent

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0001362

24-hour gain: 4.86 percent

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Price: $7.04

24-hour gain: 2.87 percent

Cardano (ADA)

Price: $0.2605

24-hour gain: 2.72 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $5.44

24-hour gain: 2.70 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Helium (HNT)

Price: $1.87

24-hour loss: 12.58 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.01805

24-hour loss: 6.41 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $21.94

24-hour loss: 3.79 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $39.95

24-hour loss: 3.41 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $2.43

24-hour loss: 3.26 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin remained consolidated after the release of the third quarter GDP data from the US. The price of BTC has been fluctuating within the range of $16,500 to $17,000. For the market to experience an upward trend, it is essential for BTC to maintain its key level above the current level. However, if the price falls below $16,500, it is possible that bearish sentiment may return to the market.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The BTC/USD pair have experienced a small dip recently, it has since recovered to the $16,700 mark. This just shows the resilience of Bitcoin and its ability to bounce back from any setbacks and Bitcoin is now above $16,800 which may indicate a bearish trend if the closing prices fall below this level. On the other hand, the immediate support level is at $16,250 or $16,100, and if this level is broken in a bearish manner, it can potentially lead to a decline in the price.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The global crypto market saw a 13 percent gain in trading volume over the past 24 hours. The market cap, though in the green, managed to stay largely stable with key cryptocurrencies holding ground. Dogecoin and Cardano managed to gain by 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively, over the last day. With higher volumes, investors have resumed making transactions which are strengthening the market.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The evolving Covid situation in certain geographies is already showing its impact on the traditional stock markets but the crypto market is still insulated from the new covid variant threat. The overall crypto market continues to remain calm with insignificant price movement. Investors will be in wait-and-watch mode as they brace for the next potential Covid-induced slowdown in the economy.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.