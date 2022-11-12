Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fail To Recover DOGE Gains Nearly 10 Percent – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the world’s most valued crypto coins, failed to rise above the $17,000 and $1,300 marks, respectively. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) — saw a mix of gains and dips in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (DOGE) landed among the top gainers on Sunday morning, with a gain of nearly 10 percent. The Trust Wallet Token (TWT) emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with an impressive jump of nearly 43 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $851.20 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.42 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,865.68, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.40 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 15 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,266.25, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.19 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.13 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 9.98 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.09007. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.99.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.22 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $59.62. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,350.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3658, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.73 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 31.66.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $14.37, marking a 24-hour dip of 8.01 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,322.

Top crypto gainers today (November 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $1.69

24-hour gain: 42.66 percent

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Price: $0.09045

24-hour gain: 10.48 percent

GMX (GMX)

Price: $39.31

24-hour gain: 6.98 percent

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $0.7412

24-hour gain: 6.91 percent

Loopring (LRC)

Price: $0.2639

24-hour gain: 6.15 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.07734

24-hour loss: 7.95 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $14.49

24-hour loss: 7.18 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $4.82

24-hour loss: 6.92 percent

Synthetix (SNX)

Price: $1.69

24-hour loss: 5.87 percent

KuCoin Token (KCS)

Price: $7.12

24-hour loss: 4.99 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.