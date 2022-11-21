Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $16,000, Ethereum Remains Below $1,200 – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) — the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world — slid below the $16,000 mark as it became the latest victim of the ongoing crypto meltdown, stemming from the spectacular crash of crypto exchange FTX. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) — saw a mix of gains and dips across the board. The Huobi Token (HT) emerged to be the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 11 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $789.08 billion, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.64 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $15,859.52, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.81 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 13.85 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,104.85, marking a 24-hour dip of 2.44 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 98,925.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.14 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.0761. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.58.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.79 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $62.46. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,520.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3595, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.72 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 31.33.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $11.64, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.63 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,064.91.

Top crypto gainers today (November 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $4.82

24-hour gain: 10.98 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $0.4072

24-hour gain: 7.18 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $3.12

24-hour gain: 5.82 percent

Chainlink (LINK)

Price: $5.97

24-hour gain: 5.16 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.5293

24-hour gain: 5.08 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $3.81

24-hour loss: 13.77 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.1768

24-hour loss: 7.16 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.04273

24-hour loss: 4.39 percent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.2383

24-hour loss: 3.61 percent

Quant (QNT)

Price: $103.16

24-hour loss: 3.51 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “The broader crypto market has come under intense selling pressure in the past 24 hours, reacting to the news that the FTX contagion had impacted Genesis. Bitcoin slipped below $16,000, suggesting the lack of demand from the bulls. If the price of BTC closes below the $16,000 level today, we could see a retest of the vital support at $15,588 and then towards $12,200. But, if BTC closes above $16,229, bulls might attempt to push it towards the $17,000 area by the end of this week. Until the uncertainty around the market settles down, we may see a sustained recovery in the crypto prices”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The current price of Bitcoin is $16,156 and the 24-hour trading volume is $31 billion. Bitcoin is down more than 2 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is gaining immediate technical support near the $15,850 level. A close of the candles above this level indicates the possibility of a bullish reversal. Bitcoin continued to trade sideways during the European session, but the overall trading trend remained positive above the triple bottom support area at $15,800. The price action comes amid fears that Grayscale, one of the largest crypto firms, may be insolvent.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The crypto market continues to slide as the FTX situation is still evolving. Bitcoin was sitting on a wafer-thin support and got rejected at the $16,000 mark to find a lower support level. Ethereum also found a lower support level at $1,000 after slipping by 1.77 percent. Recent developments at Genesis global may have an impact on investor sentiments in the coming weeks. Strong regulations and strict investor protection measures are the need of the hour and will help in boosting investor confidence in the long term.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.