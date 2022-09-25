Cryptocurrencies Fall Mirroring Negative Cues Across Global Markets – CNBCTV18

By Asmita Pant

Mini The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $18,905.7. Its market value stood at $362.2 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion.

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday with Bitcoin again slipping below $19,000. The global crypto market cap stood at almost $927.4 billion, with a volume of $53.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $18,905.7. Its market value stood at $362.2 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion. The token has fallen 2.9 percent in the last seven days.

The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.2 percent to $1,306 with a market capitalisation of $159.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.7 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has slumped 2.9 percent in the last seven days.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 1.3 percent down with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 2.4 percent lower while Solana fell 2.8 percent to almost $32.7 billion.

The dollar index — which measures the US currency against six peers other than the rupee — touched a fresh 20-year high of 114.4. The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 113.4 on the last count.