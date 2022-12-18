Crypto Twitter Speaks Up for Hal Finney’s Account, SBF Was Reportedly Told by Binance CEO: Stop Causing ‘More Damage’ — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review

Bitcoiners on Twitter recently pleaded with the CEO of the social media platform, Elon Musk, to preserve the account of late computer scientist and bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney. The outcry came after Musk announced that a mass of inactive accounts would be purged. Finney’s wife has since jumped in, and tweeted from Hal’s former account to ensure it survives. In other news, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was reportedly told by other crypto execs to “stop trying to depeg stablecoins.” This and much, much more, just below in the latest Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.

While Elon Musk Plans to Purge 1.5 Billion Inactive Twitter Names, Bitcoiners Beg Him to Preserve Hal Finney’s Account

On Dec. 9, 2022, Twitter’s owner Elon Musk told the public that the social media company plans to purge 1.5 billion accounts. Musk further added that the deletions would be obvious accounts that have no tweets or that haven’t logged in for years.

However, after Musk announced this plan, a great number of cryptocurrency proponents have grown concerned that Hal Finney’s account would be among the purged names. Finney, who passed away in Aug. 2014, was the first to mention bitcoin in a tweet on the public forum.

In a recent update, Finney’s wife, Fran Finney, appears to have activated and tweeted from the account to protect it from being deleted.

Read More

Report: Before the Bankruptcy Filing, FTX Co-Founder SBF Was Told by Crypto Execs to ‘Stop Trying to Depeg Stablecoins’

According to a recent report published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), cryptocurrency executives were allegedly concerned that Sam Bankman Fried’s (SBF) Alameda Research was trying to “depeg stablecoins.” Purportedly, high-up executives from crypto exchanges are members of a Signal chat group called “Exchange coordination,” and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) ostensibly told SBF to stop causing “more damage.”

Read More

Robert Kiyosaki Expects Bitcoin Investors to Get Richer When Fed Pivots, Prints Trillions of Dollars

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says that bitcoin investors will get richer when the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and Wall Street pivot and trillions of dollars are printed.

Read More

European Union to Put a 10,000-Euro Limit on Cash Payments; Transactions Over €1,000 in Crypto Will Be Scrutinized

The states of the European Union have convened to establish a new limit on cash purchases and to strengthen the controls on cryptocurrency transactions. On Nov. 6, the bloc agreed to put a limit of €10,000 ($10,557) on cash payments and to exert stronger oversight on crypto transactions of over 1,000 euros ($1,055).

Read More

Tags in this story

Bitcoiner, cash limits, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, Crypto surveillance, dollar crash, Elon Musk, EU, fed pivot, Financial Surveillance, Fran Finney, Hal Finney, Kiyosaki Fed, Satoshi, sbf, Stablecoins, Twitter

What are your thoughts on this week’s hottest stories from Bitcoin.com News? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

Bitcoin.com

Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It