Crypto Prices Today: Cryptocurrency Market Rallies, BTC Up 1.7%, ETH Rises 2.1%. – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Tuesday morning as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) soared along with other altcoins. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token, which is a Football team’s fan token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $941.5 billion. The total crypto market volume increased by 1.39 per cent to $47.6 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 8:25 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Elrond; it was up by 7.5 per cent at $52.83. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.0003109, falling 6.9 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC soared by 1.79 to 19,541 in the last 24 hours.

BTC rallied on Tuesday morning. At 3:19 am, the price of BTC rose sharply from $19,155 to $19,679, which was the highest trading price on October 4. BTC trading volume increased 27.6 per cent to 29.2 billion.

Ethereum: ETH’s price soared 2.1 per cent to $1,321 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning. Ethereum took similar dips as Bitcoin but was much more volatile. At 3:19 am, ETH fell from $1,288 to $1,323, and reached its intraday high at $1,323 at 5:49 am. Its trading volume rose by 12.4 per cent to $9.4 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.9 per cent at $33 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 0.88 per cent at $4543 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 0.88 per cent at $1.8 billion.

Cardano (ADA) soared 0.70 per cent to $0.4263. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 3.2 per cent to $423.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.54 per cent at $0.06009. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.47 per cent at $185.6 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.22 per cent to $0.00001113.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.4 per cent to $8,082. Its 24-hour trading volume was down 9.7 per cent at $18.9 billion .

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.5 per cent at $17.1 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.5 per cent at $191.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.5 per cent at $75.68 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.2 per cent at $92.9 million.