Crypto prices today: Bitcoin & Ethereum surge, overall market trades mix – India Today

New Delhi,UPDATED: Dec 7, 2022 11:33 IST Crypto prices today: Bitcoin & Ethereum surge, overall market trades mix

By Nidhi Bhardwaj: Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on 7 December. The global crypto market cap advanced by 0.7 percent to $854.61B, followed by a decrease in the total crypto market volume by 7.83 percent to $35.36B, in the last 24 hours. The value of Bitcoin grew by 0.17 percent to trade at $17,040.82 according to CoinMarketcap.The value of Ethereum surged by 0.07 percent to $1,263.09. As of (1030 IST), Solana was down by 0.56 percent to trade at $14.06, from the previous day. BNB decreased by 0.22 percent to $$288.95. USD Coin is down by 0.01 percent to $0.999942. Other cryptocurrencies such as Tether increased 0.00 percent to $1.00, and XRP gained by 1.04 percent to $0.387288. Top gainers include MultiverseX, Trust Wallet Token, EOS, and Ape Coin, with current growth rates of 4.63 percent, 3.34 percent, 2.83 percent, and 2.68 percent, respectively. On the other side, Kava, Celo, Aptos, and 1inchnetwork were among the top losers. Increase in overall meme coins; Shiba Inu up & Dogecoin fallThe overall value of meme coins rose by 0.59 percent over the last day to $0.021496. Shiba Inu saw a 0.28 percent decrease in value to $0.000009, Dogecoin was down by 0.51 percent to $0.100891, and Dogelon Mars plunged by 4.72 percent to $3.47e-7.Metaverse tokens in mixTrending metaverse token, Decentraland declined 1.14 percent to trade at $0.413605, and Axie Infinity, on the other hand rose by 2.36 percent to trade at $8.98. Sandbox registered a loss of 0.35 percent to $0.608933.

Edited By: Nidhi BhardwajPublished On: Dec 7, 2022