Supercharged Performance for Every Task

Powered by the Intel Core 7 150U processor (beating the i7-1355U), the HP Pavilion Laptop handles anything you throw at it — from video editing to heavy multitasking.

With 32GB RAM and a massive 4TB SSD, you’ll enjoy ultra-fast load times, smoother workflow, and space for all your important files. No lag. No waiting. Just pure speed.

Stunning 16″ Touchscreen Brilliance

The 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen display delivers stunning color accuracy and brightness. Whether you’re creating content, binge-watching shows, or presenting to clients, visuals are vivid, crisp, and immersive.

Touch, swipe, and tap your way through tasks effortlessly with the responsive multi-touch panel — it’s smooth, intuitive, and fun!