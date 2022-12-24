Crypto News Live Updates Dec 24: XRP Gains While Crypto Market Looks Clueless – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (24 December 2022) The global cryptocurrency market looked clueless over the past few days as Christmas took over. The cumulative market cap is marginally down by just 0.21% over the past day. It now stands at $811 billion.

The 24 hour trading volume is down by more than 16% to stand at $24.8 billion. This directly indicates the traders’ sentiments towards the market.

2022-12-24T11:45:00+5:30

Solana Plunges By 5%

The crypto Solana has seen a massive dip of 5% in the last 24 hours. The market cap is currently at 4.023 billion USD. Trading volume has gone downwards by 16.73%. Solana is trading at an average price of $11, at the press time.

2022-12-24T11:30:00+5:30

XRP Registers Marginal Gains

Ripple’s native token has registered an marginal surge while other top cryptos looked clueless. XRP price is up by 0.58% in the last 24 hours. XRP is trading at an average price of $0.35, at the press time.

2022-12-24T11:00:00+5:30

Crypto Market Looks Clueless

