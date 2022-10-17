Crypto Market Daily Highlights – ETH Leads a Mixed Top Ten Session – FX Empire

The Crypto Market Movers and Shakers from the Top Ten and Beyond

It is a mixed Sunday session for the crypto top ten.

XRP is bucking the broader market trend, falling by 1.02%.

However, it was a bullish session for the rest of the top ten.

ETH leads the way, rising by 2.47%, with ADA (+1.65%), BNB (+1.83%), and SOL (+1.90%) close behind.

BTC (+1.27%) and DOGE (+0.58%) trail the front runners.

From the CoinMarketCap top 100, it is a mixed session.

Casper (CSPR) leads the way, rallying by 17.02%, with synthetix (SNX) and waves (WAVES) seeing gains of 11.92% and 8.25%, respectively.

However, Huobi Token (HT) is leading the way down, falling by 5.32%. TerraclassicUSD (USTC) and NEM (XEM) are down 2.35% and 2.39%, respectively.

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Hold Steady in a Mixed Session

Over 24 hours, total liquidations have risen despite a bullish crypto session, with a choppy afternoon session driving liquidations higher. At the time of writing, 24-hour liquidations stood at $39.69 million versus $32.79 million on Monday morning.

Liquidated traders over the last 24 hours held steady. At the time of writing, liquidated traders stood at 17,659 versus 17,869 on Sunday morning. Liquidations were up over 12 and four hours, while down over one hour.