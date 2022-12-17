Crypto Experts: Bitgert 'Zero Gas Fee Trading' Exchange Is A Game … – Analytics Insight

The launch of the Bitgert exchange early this month marked the beginning of another phase in the growth of the Brise project, according to crypto experts. This is one of the biggest products released by the Bitgert team this year.

The exchange is one of the utilities on the Bitgert chain that crypto experts believe will explode BRISE and make it the next Bitcoin. Note that Bitgert is expected to be the next biggest thing that will rival the likes of Bitcoin due to its massive utility and ability to grow adoption in the real world.

Bitgert exchange is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange built to address limitations other exchanges are struggling with. The scaling issue, expensive transaction fees, and security are the biggest problems the likes of Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, and other exchanges are dealing with. Here is why Bitgert Exchange Is A Game-Changer:

Zero Trading Fee

Bitgert exchange is the first zero gas fee or zero trading fee cryptocurrency in the market. This is one of the major features that have made Bitgert exchange stand out, especially for crypto trading. Crypto trading on other exchanges is quite expensive because of the high gas fee.

This is a problem that Brise exchange has addressed with its zero trading fee feature. Therefore, the Bitgert exchange is projected to maintain mass adoption as more crypto traders opt for it to enjoy the cheapest trading fees.

Security

Bitgert exchange is running on the BRC20 blockchain, which has proven to have one of the most robust security systems. Through its proof-of-staked-authority consensus mechanism, the chain has made Bitgert exchange one of the most secure exchanges in the market.

Bitgert also stores only 10% of the assets in the hot wallet, and 90% of deposits are stored in a cold wallet which is impossible to hack. That’s how robust this exchange is in terms of security.

Fastest Exchange

It goes without saying that Bitgert exchange will be the fastest, with its 100k TPS. This means trading on this exchange will rarely be affected by backlogs. This will make it super-efficient for crypto traders.

In conclusion, the Bitgert exchange is a game-changer with the potential of adding millions of crypto users to this chain, which will explode the $BRISE demand. This means massive Bitgert marketcap growth, which will actually rival the likes of Bitcoin and other large coins.