Crypto Experts are Stocking Up on These Altcoins Before the New … – Cryptonews

On December 26, major cryptocurrencies traded mixed after the global crypto market cap grew marginally by 0.10% to $812.31 billion on the previous day. The entire cryptocurrency market volume in the last 24 hours is $22.98 billion, a 34.28% decline. The overall volume in DeFi is currently $1.55 billion, accounting for 7.04% of the entire 24-hour volume in the crypto market. The total volume of all stablecoins is now $20.01 billion, accounting for 91.07% of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market.For weeks, cryptocurrency prices have been stuck in a narrow range, encouraging investors to seek out other assets with higher near-term returns. The largest presales in the market are available to investors early on.FightOut (FGHT)FightOut The FightOut (FGHT) platform works similarly to a personal trainer, except that the FGHT token is proactively paid for exercise time. All activities are recorded and can be used to improve the statistics of one’s metaverse avatar. The ability to earn FGHT tokens adds an extra incentive for people to stay healthy and exercise while reaping the benefits of blockchain technology. Despite the general lack of liquidity in the bitcoin market, FightOut has flourished and attracted investors. Through its token sale, which began last week, it has already raised more than $2.39 million. The current selling price is 60.06 FGHT for $1 (FGHT can be purchased with ETH or USDT), however, this will increase as the sale progresses.Visit FightOut NowDash 2 Trade (D2T)Dash 2 Trade is another Ethereum-based platform that, when it starts early next year, will give real-time statistics and social trading data. Trading signals, on-chain analytics, strategy-building tools, and newsfeeds will be among its initial features, assisting both rookie and expert traders in keeping up with the turbulent bitcoin market. The D2T token sale has raised more than $10.8 million and is expected to finish in only 10 days, giving early investors a rapidly closing window of opportunity. On January 11, the altcoin will be listed on its first exchange, with LBANK Exchange, Changelly Pro, and Bitmart confirmed as the initial trading venues to offer it.Visit Dash 2 Trade NowC+Charge (CCHG) C+Charge (CCHG) is a peer-to-peer payment system for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that runs on Binance Chain. Its goal, which is set to begin in the second quarter of next year, is to increase access to carbon credits, which it would reward consumers for charging their EVs at its terminals.As an indication of how quickly it could expand, the platform has already struck a deal with Perfect Solutions Turkey, which will add 20% of Turkey’s EV chargers to its network. So far, CCHG has gained over $27K and it currently costs $0.013, and can be purchased using BNB or USDT.Visit C+Charge NowIMPTThe IMPT token has had a tremendous pump in the last week, jumping by more than 100%. Recent accomplishments with the IMPT program have increased the token’s worth. According to a post on the IMPT Discord, the coin will be accessible on the Bitmart exchange on December 28. BitMark has tweeted about their planned IMPT token listing, which will be pumping IMPT demand. The announcement comes after it was announced that the Gate.io exchange would begin trading the IMPT token on January 1st.As a result, it is driving a strong upward movement in the IMPT price.Buy IMPT on LBank