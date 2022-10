According to Artem Kozlyuk, founder of Roskomsvoboda, even the owners of blacklisted websites usually don’t know why they have been blacklisted and can find out only by suing Roskomnadzor. Website hosting services, which are obliged to block banned websites, also know only about the fact of blacklisting. The only information publicly shared is the number of a decision and the article of law, Kozlyuk told CoinDesk.