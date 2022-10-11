Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore – CNBC

Singapore has granted Coinbase regulatory approval to run cryptocurrency-related services in the island state. It is a big win for Coinbase as it continues to expand internationally despite continued pressure on the crypto market.

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state.

Coinbase’s regulatory approval comes as the crypto market remains under pressure. Around $2 trillion has been wiped off the value of the market with major tokens like bitcoin and ether in the red this year.

Contagion from the collapse of major projects and bankruptcies across firms has spread across the industry. Coinbase announced in June it was laying off 18% off its workforce.