Crypto Analysts: Exciting Facts About The Bitgert 'Zero Trading Fee … – Analytics Insight

The Bitgert (BRISE) has been one of the most discussed crypto projects in the market this year. The massive utilities that the Bitgert team is building and the fast-growing hype, plus the explosive price performance are the reasons everyone is talking about it.

However, the recent development, especially the delivery of the Brise roadmap V2 products, has excited the crypto community. The Bitgert exchange, which is the only ‘zero trading fee’ exchange in the market, is one of the exciting products in the crypto industry right now.

In fact, crypto analysts have reviewed the Brise exchange, a CEX, as a game-changer in the crypto industry. They have termed this exchange as one of the solutions to the many limitations that have hindered the mass adoption of Bitgert. Brise exchange has addressed some of the biggest limitations most exchanges, like Coinbase, Binance, etc., are struggling with.

Here are some of the exciting facts about the Bitgert exchange that makes crypto analysts believe it a game-changer in the market:

Zero Trading Fee

One of the biggest problems crypto traders have been complaining about is the high trading fees. Most exchanges are very expensive in trading, which limits most traders, especially those doing small trading.

It is very difficult to make good profit margins as a huge chunk of the profits goes to the trading fee. This is a problem that has been fixed by the Bitgert exchange and is a game-changer.

High Security to Assets

One of the biggest challenges with the current exchanges is hackings. Most exchanges have lost a lot of investors’ money to hackings, but this may not happen in Bitgert exchange. This is because it has one of the most robust security systems in the market.

The exchange only stores 10% of the assets in the hot wallet, and 90% of deposits are stored in the cold wallet, which is impossible to hack. The Brise exchange also stores multi-tier and multi-cluster system architecture that keeps the platform safe from hacking.

High Liquidity

Liquidity is king when it comes to running an exchange, and the Bitgert team knows this. The exchange has abundant resources and partners, helping it maintain one of the highest liquidity. This is another fact about the Bitgert exchange that makes it a game-changer.

Bitgert exchange launched in early December, and the team has promised to add 30+ assets soon. With these and more exciting features, it will definitely be one of the most exciting and disruptive exchanges in 2023.