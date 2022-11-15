Credit Suisse unloads assets to Apollo as restructures

Credit Suisse has struck a deal to sell a large part of its securitised products to US investment firm Apollo Global Management, the Swiss bank under overhaul said Tuesday.

The deal — to be finalised during the first half of 2023 — is part of measures to restructure the beleaguered lender’s investment banking branch following a series of scandals.

The agreement “represents an important step towards a managed exit from the securitised products business, which is expected to significantly de-risk the investment bank and release capital to invest in Credit Suisse’s core businesses,” the Zurich-based lender said.

The transaction, along with expected sale of other assets to third-party investors, is expected to decrease its securitised products assets from $75 billion to approximately $20 billion, the bank said.

The remaining assets, to generate income to support the exit from the securitised products business, would be managed by Apollo under an investment management relationship of five years.

Apollo was expected to hire the majority of the bank’s securitised products team, Credit Suisse said.

Switzerland’s second-biggest lender last month revealed it was going for a “radical restructuring” of its investment bank, as part of measures aimed at turning around the bank following huge third quarter losses.

The bank’s revamp came as Credit Suisse unveiled a third quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.07 billion).

The securitised products group was a key part of the planned restructuring as the bank looks to pare back its risk levels and return to profitability.

Shares in Credit Suisse sank more than two percent on the announcement on the Swiss stock exchange as investors assessed the details.

Andreas Venditti, from Swiss investment manager Vontobel, said the agreement was “welcome”, but warned that there were still unanswered questions.

“We lack important financial details for an assessment of the transactions,” Venditti wrote in a note to investors, suggesting that “some of the details do not seem to have been finalised yet.”

“While Apollo will manage the remaining SPG assets it did not acquire… the risks remain on CS’s balance sheet.”

Securitised products are securities constructed from pools of assets that are split up and sold to investors.

Credit Suisse has striven to lighten its dependence on such products following the 2008 financial crisis, which was in large part brought on by the securitisation of subprime mortgages.

Those mortgages — granted to borrowers often with poor credit histories or insufficient income — were packaged into what appeared to be low-risk financial products and sold to investors.

