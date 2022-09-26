Credit Suisse to update on review Oct. 27, already executing on some initiatives

Credit Suisse (CS) shares have risen 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading in Switzerland, after the bank reiterated it will update investors further on its strategic review, including potential divestitures and asset sales, on Oct. 27.

Last week, the company’s ADSs fell 21%, the most of any U.S.-listed financial stock with market cap over $2B, after several media outlets reported possible actions the company would take, including cutting thousands of jobs, selling its structured products business, dividing its investment bank into three, and potentially seeking to raise fresh capital from investors.

Credit Suisse’s (CS) board and executive management are considering some options that go beyond the conclusions of last year’s strategic review, it said. It’s currenting executing on a number of strategic initiatives, including potential divestitures and asset sales, the company said, without giving details.

“While there has been a heightened level of media and market speculation about the potential outcome over the past days, the bank is committed to providing further details on the progress of the strategic review, including measures to strengthen the wealth management franchise, transform the Investment Bank into a capital-light, advisory-led banking business and more focused markets business, evaluate strategic options for the Securitized Products business, which includes attracting third-party capital, as well as reduce the group’s absolute cost base to below ~CHF 15.5B (US$15.7B) in the medium term,” the company said.

In November 2021, the company announced a plan to deploy ~CHF 3B of capital into its Wealth Management division by 2024 and increasing the ratio of capital allocated to Wealth Management, the Swiss Bank and Asset Management vs. the Investment Bank from ~1.5X in 2020 to ~2.0x in 2022.

The 2021 plan also included providing a “clear matrix organization of global businesses and regions and a unified, global Wealth Management division, a global Investment Bank, and a central Technology and Operations function.”

Last month, new CEO Ulrich Körner reshaped Credit Suisse’s (CS) management team, announcing a new CFO and chief operating officer. In July, Körner replaced Thomas Gottstein as CEO and launched the strategic review of operations.

