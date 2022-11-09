Credit Suisse launches $2 billion, 11-year bond issue – source

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in front of an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) has launched a $2 billion, 11-year bond issue, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The new bond was set to be priced at a spread of 485 basis points over Treasuries, the source said, adding that the deal would be finalised later in the day. Earlier, Credit Suisse raised three billion euros from the sale of a bond due in March 2029 by its holding company. This bond had a final price at a of 495 basis points over the mid-swap level, the source said.