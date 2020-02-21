CRE-PRO: Auction Expert Gideon Gratsiani Launches New Educational Website

MIAMI (STL.News) – Gideon Gratsiani, the international expert in advanced auction tactics has launched a new educational website for investors. This new venture will be hosted at GideonGratsiani.com. It will allow prospective investors to learn from the masterful tips and strategies that have made Mr. Gratsiani one of the top auction investors in the world.

Although Mr. Gratsiani is an expert in all kinds of auctions, he is especially known to those seeking real estate at auction. The new website will be regularly updated to inform investors seeking to purchase undervalued assets, research their strengths and weaknesses, and reduce the risks posed by auction investing.

After investing in hundreds of residential and commercial properties, Mr. Gratsiani will now offer his services as an educator. Mr. Gratsiani has proven that he possesses a unique methodology and process for finding, evaluating, and purchasing undervalued investment properties.

Mr. Gratsiani immigrated to the United States in the 1990’s after serving in the Israeli military. Mr. Gratsiani’s approach utilizes the discipline and rigor of the Israeli military to uncover the hidden secrets of the properties in which he invests.

His new website will give investors the required knowledge to avoid buying hazardous properties or assets that seem safe, while finding hidden gems that can produce secure long-term cash flows. Despite the strong US economy, Mr. Gratsiani sees significant opportunities for winning properties at auction in 2020.