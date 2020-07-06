CPD Seeking To Identify Area Two Homicide Investigation

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Area Two Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person regarding the homicide that occurred at 817 East 87th Place, on July 2nd, 2020, at approximately 3:16 pm. The victim was last seen walking with the male subject before he was shot several times by the occupant(s) of the vehicle.

Incident Times & Locations: 817 East 87th Place on July 2nd, 2020 / 3:16pm

About the Offenders:

• Male/African-American, approx. 20-35yrs years of age, 5’08”-6’02”, 150-190 lbs., medium complexion.

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area

Two Detectives

(312) 747-8271

Reference RD# – JD283493

