CPD Arrested Orlando Perez in Homicide at 3300 Block W 71st St

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Orlando Perez was arrested on June 14th, 2020 at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 Block of W. 72nd St in connection with a homicide that occurred on May 31st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the 3300 Block of W. 71st St. In that incident, Perez shot a 37-year-old man multiple times in the back and head while inside the victim’s residence after the two had been involved in a domestic-related argument. The victim was pronounced on scene. Through investigation, which included extensive utilization of the Area One Technology Center, Perez was identified and ultimately placed into custody. No further information is available at this time.

