COVID-19 case numbers break records in the UK, France, and Italy

(STL.News) The Omicron variant is fuelling a surge of coronavirus cases across Europe.

France, Italy, and the United Kingdom have reported the highest number of cases since the pandemic began.

And although the new strain appears milder, its higher rate of transmissibility is putting pressure on health systems.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube