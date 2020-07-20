Council Bluffs Man Tate Pilger Sentenced to Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Tate Pilger, age 19, of Council Bluffs was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 84 months in prison for possession of child pornography. Pilger was ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution and $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Pilger will serve ten years of supervised release at the conclusion of his prison term.

The charges were the result of an investigation initiated by Facebook who submitted information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user of their service uploaded suspected images of child pornography via Facebook Messenger. This cyber tip was forwarded to the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement who executed two search warrants at Council Bluffs homes linked to Pilger. Law enforcement located a computer, cell phones, and flash drives which were taken as evidence and analyzed. The forensic analysis revealed Pilger possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography.

This investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

