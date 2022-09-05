Could VR Poker Be the Next Big Step in Interactive Gaming?

Virtual reality (VR) technology was all the rage when it first emerged on the market for the gaming sector in the early 2000s. But the hype wasn’t in line with what VR could offer at the time. By all accounts, it got off to a slow start because not only were the graphics not good enough to create a realistic interactive 3D world, but also the price tag of VR headsets was too high for the VR gaming experience at the time.

Fortunately, tech innovations in the gaming sector continued to improve the gaming experience on all devices, including VR headsets. VR technology is again making headlines nowadays because, finally, the graphics and gameplay are realistic enough to provide a totally immersive gaming experience.

It was predicted that approximately 58.9 million Americans used VR every month in 2021, which proves that VR technology will find widespread usage in the future. Furthermore, when it comes to iGaming, this sector is always at the forefront of technological innovations, which means they are open to integrating VR technology.

In fact, there are quite a few developers from the ranks of NetEnt, Microgaming, and others that have developed VR versions of their popular slot games. The same trend is also taking off with table casino games, specifically poker.

Could VR poker be the next big thing in this sector? In this article, we will take a closer look at the future of VR poker.

Authentic Gaming Experience

One of the downsides of online casinos is that they can’t perfectly translate realistic gaming experience to the device of the users. You’re still playing any casino game from your mobile device or computer, and even though you might be interacting with other members, the experience is still far from playing in a land-based casino with other poker players.

The best solution for delivering an authentic gaming experience was the development of live-dealer casino games. Live Poker, for example, creates a realistic atmosphere where casino players not only get to interact with a human dealer but also have a chance to play poker live in real time from the comfort of their own homes.

Naturally, the next best thing is the integration of VR technology for poker because there is demand for an immersive and realistic gambling experience; VR technology will create a totally immersive atmosphere where new players can engage with other casino players, they can explore VR casinos and have VR poker experience without leaving their home.

Advantages and Disadvantages of VR Poker

The main advantage of VR poker is that it merges live poker games with realistic casino gaming. You feel like you’re physically in the room with the other players, and what’s more, you have an opportunity to customize your gaming experience.

For example, you can customize your avatar and the way interacts with the other players on the table. Another advantage is that currently, it’s the best option to have a realistic gaming experience from the comfort of your own home in a VR casino that mimics the traditional setting and poker game.

The main downside is that there aren’t as many developers involved with VR technology. Although, we expect that to change in the future. Also, the price of VR headsets is still unacceptable so for some casino players, and it’s considered another obstacle to the mainstream adoption of VR in this sector.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is safe to say that the future of iGaming is with VR technology. There isn’t any other type of technology that is able to create such an immersive interactive gaming experience that will virtually take the casino players into a VR poker room. Also, tech giants like HTC and Samsung continue to create better VR headsets, while recently, Facebook has created the Metaverse, which is another proof that VR technology is the future.

