Cost of Candy Just Soared by the Most Ever Right Before Halloween

(Bloomberg) — Giving out treats this Halloween will be a lot more expensive than usual.

The cost of candy and chewing gum jumped 13.1% in September from last year, the most ever, according to the latest US inflation data. This comes just before what’s arguably candy’s most important holiday — Halloween.

Sweets aren’t the only thing seeing a jump. US consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982.

