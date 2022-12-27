Corporate Radar: Sikko Industries to trade ex-dividend; Advait Infratech to go ex-bonus and more

A host of corporate actions and board meetings are scheduled for Wednesday.

Shares of Sikko Industries will trade ex-dividend for its interim dividend of Re 0.15 per share. The company’s shares on the previous day ended higher by over 2% at Rs 104.85 apiece.

Shares of the infra company will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. The company on December 19 informed that it has received in-principal approval from BSE in respect of the issue and proposed allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Capri Global



The company’s board will meet to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the rights issue.

and Coins

The board of the company will convene their meeting for the preferential issue of shares.

The iron and steel products company board will be meeting to appoint the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

The company’s board meeting will be conducted for the acquisition of M/s Du Point Loyalty Distribution Private Limited, either by consideration for cash or issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of

NMS Resources

The board meeting of the company will be held to consider the appointment of Isha Gupta as the company’s director.

Family Care Hospitals



The healthcare provider will be holding its board meeting to discuss the preferential share issue.

The company’s board will be meeting to consider and approve the proposal to change the name of the company.

K&R Rail Engineering



The company’s board meeting is scheduled to mull over the proposal of raising of funds by way of the issue of equity or convertible warrants on a preferential basis.