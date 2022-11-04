Corporate Radar: SBI, JBM Auto earnings, Mefcom and Integra board meetings and more

There are a host of board meetings and results scheduled for Saturday.

Companies including , , DCB Bank, JBM Auto, , , SBI, and Zuari Agro among others will announce their quarterly earnings.

The board of Integra Essential other than the results will deliberate on the rights issue. Also, will consider the buyback of shares.

Other than that, the board of will consider a stock split. Besides, the board of will consider raising funds.

In the week ahead, the companies to announce results are , , BSE, BPCL, , , Tata Teleservice, KPR Mill, , , Ujjivan Small Finance and among others.