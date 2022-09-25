Corporate Radar: Ruby Mills' bonus share record date; Talbros Auto AGM & more

A number of corporate actions and AGMs are scheduled for Monday.

Today is the record date for

‘ bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1. The shares traded ex-bonus on Friday.

Apart from this, today is also the record date for the stock split of

from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1 and Saksoft’s stock split, also from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1.

Besides, Talbros Auto and Aban Offshore will have their annual general meetings (AGMs) today.

In the week ahead, four companies including Bharat Gears, Ram Ratna Wires, Excel Realty and Pony Oxides shall trade ex-bonus. Also,

Realty shall trade ex-stock split from the face value of Rs 10 to the new face value of Re 1.

