Corporate Radar: CAMS to trade ex-dividend, Motherson Sumi ex-bonus date and more

Shares of (Rs 8.5 per share), ( Re 1 per share) and (Re 0.1 per share) will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Today is the record date in respect of the dividends announced by , , , and Brookfield REIT.

Shares of will trade ex-split in the ratio of 1:10. The stock will see a split in face value of Rs 10 to Re 1 per share.

Also, today the shares of Wiring will trade ex-bonus for bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:5. The company announced the bonus share issue on September 30.

The board of will meet for interim dividend, while Phaarmasia’s board will mull over the voluntary delisting of shares. Similarly, the board of will consider preferential share issue.

