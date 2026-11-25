Cordell & Cordell contributes professional expertise to Burns Recovered through Thinksgiving.

ST. LOUIS, MO — November 25, 2026 — STL.News — St. Louis-based family law firm Cordell & Cordell announced Tuesday that its executives participated in a strategic workshop to assist Burns Recovered, a nonprofit supporting people affected by burn injuries and their families.

The November 5 workshop was part of Thinksgiving, an initiative organized by Filament that connects business professionals with nonprofit organizations. The announcement, issued November 24, highlights a form of corporate community involvement that extends beyond financial contributions.

Cordell & Cordell contributes business expertise

According to the company’s announcement, the 15-person working group included participants from Saint Louis University and Washington University. The group developed ten strategic ideas and three proposed pilot initiatives for consideration.

Potential areas of improvement included referrals from first responders, community awareness, fundraising and volunteer recruitment. These are proposals rather than completed programs, and their impact will depend on implementation and evaluation.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations have different missions, but both must manage resources, communicate effectively and establish priorities. Experienced executives can help nonprofit leaders examine these responsibilities from a different perspective.

3 priorities for supporting St. Louis burn survivors

The Cordell & Cordell workshop identified several areas for further consideration. Three practical priorities illustrate why the collaboration matters:

Referral pathways: Clear information for first responders and healthcare teams could help families discover available support earlier in the recovery process. Community awareness: Consistent public messaging could help residents understand the nonprofit’s mission and recognize opportunities to participate. Fundraising and volunteer engagement: Stronger relationships with community partners could help the organization develop a more sustainable base of support.

These priorities summarize the reported discussion areas, not the specific design of the three pilot proposals. Establishing measurable objectives, assigning responsibilities and reviewing progress would be useful next steps if the organization elects to pursue them.

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Helping burn survivors access support

Recovery from a serious burn injury can involve challenges extending beyond initial medical treatment. Depending on the circumstances, survivors may experience prolonged rehabilitation, additional procedures, employment interruptions and financial uncertainty.

Families may also face unexpected caregiving responsibilities while balancing transportation, employment and household expenses. Community organizations can complement medical services by connecting people with relevant resources and support networks.

However, individuals cannot benefit from services they do not know exist. Improving communication among healthcare professionals, first responders and community organizations may help reduce that information gap. Effective referrals can be particularly valuable when families are navigating unfamiliar circumstances.

Strengthening nonprofit community outreach

Many charitable organizations operate with limited marketing budgets and small administrative teams. Their employees and volunteers frequently concentrate on delivering services, leaving fewer resources for strategic planning, public relations and digital communications.

Business professionals can help nonprofit leaders evaluate communication strategies and identify practical opportunities for improvement. Potential approaches include clearer educational materials, stronger websites, community partnerships and more accessible information about available services.

These efforts do not necessarily require substantial financial investments. In some circumstances, improving existing processes can help organizations make better use of their resources. The workshop involving Cordell & Cordell provides an example of how professional volunteerism can complement traditional charitable giving.

About Burns Recovered

Burns Recovered serves people affected by burn injuries and their families. Community-based support can provide opportunities for survivors to connect with others who have experienced similar circumstances.

Children recovering from significant injuries may encounter challenges returning to school, developing friendships and participating in recreational activities. Adults may experience difficulties returning to employment or managing the financial consequences of extended recovery periods.

Support networks can help individuals navigate these challenges. Readers interested in the nonprofit’s current programs, eligibility requirements and volunteer opportunities should consult its official website.

Thinksgiving connects businesses and nonprofits

Filament’s Thinksgiving initiative provides a structured environment where business professionals and nonprofit representatives can collaborate on organizational challenges. According to the company announcement, this year’s event involved more than 300 participants and 29 nonprofit organizations.

Traditional volunteer programs often involve collecting donations, preparing meals, improving facilities or participating in fundraising events. Those activities remain important, but professional volunteerism introduces additional opportunities for businesses to contribute.

Accountants, attorneys, marketing professionals, technology specialists and operations managers possess skills that charitable organizations may find valuable. Making those resources available through organized workshops can help nonprofit leaders examine challenges that might otherwise receive limited attention.

Why professional volunteerism matters

Financial contributions are essential to many nonprofit organizations. However, access to experienced professionals can also help charitable organizations evaluate operations, identify inefficiencies and develop strategies for future growth.

For example, a marketing professional may help an organization better understand its intended audience. A financial professional may identify opportunities to improve budgeting procedures, while an operations specialist may suggest ways to reduce administrative difficulties.

Technology professionals may help evaluate digital systems that could improve communication or reduce repetitive responsibilities. These contributions can complement financial assistance without replacing the need for donations.

The long-term value of professional volunteerism ultimately depends on whether participating organizations can implement practical recommendations and measure their effectiveness. Workshops are a starting point, not evidence that every proposed initiative will succeed.

St. Louis businesses play an important community role

The St. Louis metropolitan area includes professional service firms, manufacturers, healthcare organizations, technology companies, financial institutions, restaurants and independently operated businesses. Each sector possesses specialized expertise that could potentially benefit charitable organizations.

Small businesses may lack the financial resources available to larger corporations, but they can still contribute through employee volunteerism, fundraising partnerships, donated services and community awareness campaigns.

Local businesses maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Those relationships can create opportunities to introduce nonprofit organizations to new audiences and help residents discover resources they might otherwise overlook.

For employers, charitable initiatives can provide employees with opportunities to contribute their professional abilities outside their traditional workplace responsibilities. For nonprofits, these partnerships can offer access to knowledge that would otherwise be expensive to obtain.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is a St. Louis-based law firm providing family law and estate planning services. Its family law practice addresses matters associated with divorce, child custody, child support and other domestic relations issues.

According to its announcement, the firm operates nearly 100 offices nationwide and has approximately 300 legal professionals. Its participation in Thinksgiving illustrates how professional service businesses can apply administrative and executive experience to challenges outside their primary areas of practice.

About Filament

Filament is a St. Louis-based organization focused on collaborative meetings and strategic workshops. Its Thinksgiving initiative encourages participants to examine organizational challenges collectively, creating opportunities for exchanging ideas between the commercial and nonprofit sectors.

Thanksgiving highlights the importance of giving back

With Thanksgiving approaching, the announcement provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions businesses and nonprofit organizations make throughout the region. Charitable involvement does not necessarily require substantial corporate budgets or large-scale fundraising campaigns.

Businesses can contribute through their knowledge, professional relationships, employee participation and willingness to assist organizations serving vulnerable populations. For nonprofits, establishing relationships with the business community may create opportunities for improved communication, additional volunteer participation and stronger organizational support.

The Cordell & Cordell collaboration with Burns Recovered represents one example of how professional expertise can be directed toward community service. Whether the strategies developed during the workshop produce lasting improvements will depend on implementation, available resources and subsequent evaluation.

Residents and businesses interested in supporting burn survivors can visit the official Burns Recovered website for information about charitable contributions and volunteer opportunities.

Source: Cordell & Cordell announcement, November 24, 2026, via GlobeNewswire.